Fire claims child's life

Two members of the Ontario Fire Marshall's office look over the damage of a house fire that took the life of a seven-year-old boy on Highway 26 near Sunnidale Corners Thursday evening. The Clearview Fire department received the call at 9 p.m and on arrival the home was fully involved.

Four other residents of the house were able to escape according to the OPP.T

he highway was closed throughout the night as the Clearview Fire Department battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No names have been released of either the family or the boy.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, as they did not have insurance. They are looking clothes and other items for the five members of the family. To assist, visit https://www.gofundme.com/xsvt6-family-loss-everything-in-fire.