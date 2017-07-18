A sweet treat

One-hundred-and-two-year-old Isabelle McKinnon, left, eyes up the full ice cream cone held by Luena Daley, 104. The new Collingwood Ice Cream Company, which opened July 1 using Miller’s Dairy cream, visited Bay Haven Senior Care Community on Hume Street in Collingwood Monday to bring a little ice-cream truck nostalgia to the residents. The company is co-owned by Jason MacArthur and Derry Sylvester. The truck usually sits by the Collingwood Terminals and sells at the Collingwood Farmer’s Market on Saturdays. GISELE WINTON SARVIS/SPECIAL TO THE ENTERPRISE-BULLETIN