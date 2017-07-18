Talk about a bucket list achievement.

Chantal Warriner ran the entire distance of the Bruce Trail this month in the fastest known time for women, which was her goal.

“It was something I’ve always wanted to do. I love big challenges,” said the 37-year-old ultra-marathon runner.

The Barrie resident started her journey at 6:01 a.m. July 1 in Tobermory and finished running the Niagara Escarpment’s 906 kilometre spine in Niagara Falls on July 13 at 9:15 p.m. for a total of 12 days, 15 hours and 14 minutes.

“It was quite the journey,” she said.

Warriner said she never had any doubts about completing the run.

“It’s surprising that I didn’t. I broke it down into daily segments. I never thought of it as a 906-kilometre run. I only thought of it 10 to 15 kilometres at a time. That helped me mentally stay in the moment and appreciate who I was running with at the time and appreciate the scenery and eventually I got to Niagara Falls,” said the married mother with two young daughters.

Her running days typically started at 5:30 a.m. but in order to finish the run in 12 days, she started running at 3 a.m. on the last day.

“My crew woke me up at 2 a.m. after going to bed at midnight. I ran 83 km that day to finish on Day 12 at a reasonable time so my husband and family could be there,” she said.

Lack of sleep was a feature of the adventure and Warriner discovered what it’s like to sleep run, especially on that last day for the first four hours.

“My head bobbed throughout but we got it done,” she said.

It was the most difficult run Warriner has ever completed. The second hardest was a 100-mile race in Wyoming in 2015.

Warriner got a taste for the Bruce last year when she was part of an 18-woman relay team that ran the full distance.

She trains regularly on sections of the trail, namely Pretty River, Beaver Valley, Hockley Valley, Devil’s Glen and Boyne Valley.

Warriner had a crew of three helping her through the journey including Collingwood run leader Caitlin Pietras, who managed her social media and Alan Lam of Calgary who kept her fed. But another 30 to 40 people assisted through first aid stations, food supply, running partners and encouragement.

“It was quite amazing to see the community support across the way. I will always hold that dear to my heart,” she said.

That community support and meeting hikers and runners on the trail was her favourite part.

Her immediate and extended family and friends were all supportive of her adventure although a few them thought she was nuts.

“My brother from Montreal surprised me one day on the trail. It was an emotional morning,” she said.

She also ran a leg of the journey with two of the past women record holders.

“That meant a lot to me. We are supporting each other. It’s not competitive like you are taking my record away from me. It was so great to share the trail with them.”

Warriner took pride in showing her daughters Jubilee, 7, and Maelle, 5, what it means to tough it out to reach a goal.

“It was great to be that role model for them.”

The run presented some challenges that Warriner didn’t predict.

“The weather on some days was challenging – the rain and slippery rocks, thunderstorms and mud and tall farmers’ fields wet grass that brought itchiness to much of our body — things you didn’t think of.”

Surprisingly, she only fell once, hard and fast early on Day 11 but she wasn’t injured.

She also encountered a herd of cattle that refused to get out of the way and she had to run around them.

There were also rewards.

“The Tobermory area is breathtaking with the escarpment cliffs and the beautiful blue water. Every section had its beautiful moments where you had to stop and drink it all in.”

She saw lots of snakes, some deer, bear skat but no bears and baby raccoons.

“They were so cute.”

This is Warriner’s fourth year as an ultra-runner. She used to do triathlons and cross-country running. In high school and college she played competitive basketball.

“I’ve always been competitive.”

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis