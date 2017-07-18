GALLERY: Riders roll in to Wasaga Beach

WASAGA BEACH — The third annual Wasaga Beach Motorcycle Rally drew more than 50,000 motorcycles and an unbelievably large crowd to Wasaga Beach this past weekend, filling local hotels and restaurants.

“Everything went fantastic. We had over 50,000 bikes in the area but it’s hard to tell how many more than that because they were spread out so much. Our concerts were filled to capacity on both nights. There were no incidents and everything went very well from a safety standpoint,” said organizer Mike Dunphy.

The Veteran’s Ride attracted 450 riders raising money for Soldier On, a Canadian charity for ill or injured military veterans.

Last year the mayor’s charity ride attracted 150 riders, but putting out the ride for a veteran charity attracted a larger number of riders, said Dunphy.

The ride featured a military Harvard aircraft that did a double high speed fly over the Collingwood Regional Airport where the ride started.

“We were looking to raise at least $15,000,” said Dunphy, who said the tally is not yet available.

Dunphy said he was expecting 30,000 motorcycles for the event but was pleasantly surprised at a much higher number as the weather co-operated, for the most part.

Perry and Rene Baylis rode from Windsor for the event after attending last year.

“It was great (last year) so it brought us back — the atmosphere, the people a lot of Quebecers.

“The way they set it up great,” Perry said from Bananas Beach Bar.

The couple and their friends stayed at a local rental cottage.

“We enjoyed the band last night Destroyers. That poor drummer got rained on all night with a north wind but he kept going,” he said.

Baylis travels to local motorcycle events including the one in Lucan last weekend and Port Dover, but said he likes Wasaga Beach’s better because of how the motorcycles are set up right at the beach.

“Coming up here was an hour and a half but it seemed like 15 minutes because the ride is beautiful, the roads, the fields and the hills,” he added.

The Wasaga Beach Motorcycle Rally attracted 8,000 motorcycles in 2015 and 30,000 last year.

