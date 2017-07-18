Inspiration hits at art festival

CLEARVIEW — Unique creations made by Ontario artists abounded at the seventh annual Stayner Art Fest Saturday in Station Park in downtown Stayner.

It’s the first year that Lesley Martel, owner of Rational Expressions Gallery in Stayner, has organized the event.

“We moved it back so that people could get a really good view of all the vendors and it provides equal access to the vendors,” she said about the 18 vendors and three food vendors that were spread out in a square in the parking lot.

“We tried to mix it up a bit. We’ve got pottery, painting, fine art, woodworking, textiles and jewelry, including indigenous art from Manitoulin Island. So many people do so many creative things,” she said.

Vendors included Shery Peyton of Wasaga Beach who runs N to A totes, which are bags made out of upholstery fabric ends and leather that would otherwise be landfilled.

The Clearview Public Library ran children’s activities and there were painting demonstrations in the gazebo including one by watercolour painter and teacher Sheila Bannerman.

Freida Linke, owner of Linke’s Local Arts Gallery and Art Supply started the arts show and she was running a sidewalk art exposition.

Visitors were also treated to performances by the Neema Children’s Choir of Uganda, which is touring and raising money for an African orphanage.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis