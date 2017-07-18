Traffic-calming measures voted through

CLEARVIEW TWP. — Walking residents of Creemore will be safer now that council decided to add eight more stop signs in the village as well as two community safety zones and four slow down pavement paintings.

Deputy Mayor Barry Burton brought forth seven recommendations to council at the July 17 meeting after more than 200 residents signed a petition looking for traffic-calming measures.

Caitlyn Sumner, a young mother, told council, “We don’t walk with the kids on Mary Street. People who are speeding are going 80 kilometres per hour and in the winter snowmobilers are going 80 or 90. It’s insane.

“By the time they hit Wellington they are taking off — even at the classic car show,” she said about last weekend’s event in Creemore.

Doug Mills also spoke to council during the public participation period saying he has been requesting a variety of traffic calming measures from council for a long time.

“This has been an ongoing process,” he said referring to his earlier deputations to council requesting a reduction in the speed limit and other traffic-calming measures.

He said there has been a lot of growth in the area particularly in the east end of the village at Mary and George Streets and there has been no change to the traffic signs, and there is a now a blind corner on George.

“I think council did a great job considering and conceding to the wishes of residents,” he said.

The Creedan Valley Care Community is located at 143 Mary Street and nearby resident Linda Coulter said without sidewalks, residents are coming out onto the street in wheelchairs, scooters and walkers.

“They have difficulty dealing with the traffic. There is no where for them to go,” she said.

Community safety zones will be created on Mill Street from County Road 9 to George Street and on George Street, from Concession 3 to Mill Street, along with signage indicating that speeding fines will be doubled.

Slow Down will be painted on the pavement at the end of Mill Street and on the east end of George Street and the north end of Collingwood Street.

Two stop signs will be installed on Mary Street at Francis Street creating a three-way stop at the T in the road.

Two stop signs will be installed on Mary at Edward Street West creating a four-way stop.

George Street at Mary will also become a four-way stop with two more stop signs added.

The last two stops will be installed on Elizabeth at Library streets creating a third four-way stops.

The total cost of the eight stop signs, four community safety zone signs and four slow down paintings on the pavement is estimated to be $5,600.

Council did not unanimously support the traffic-calming measures. Each of the seven changes was voted on individually and each got a majority vote of approval.

Coun. Connie Leishman said “I’d like to see what staff has to say about this. It’s a lot to discuss,” however both CAO Steven Sage and manager of transportation and drainage Gerry LeMay were absent from the meeting.

Leishman also cautioned the petitioners to be careful what they wish for; creating more stops creates more engine noise.

Burton responded saying “This is not about noise. It’s about slowing down traffic and making the streets safer.”

Coun. Deborah Bronée said “I have a hard time supporting all this. I support one four-way stop to slow down traffic.”

Coun. Robert Walker said he had a problem supporting the measures when there is no hard data to support the alleged speeding problem.

Last December, Walker expressed his frustration that data collected earlier showed there wasn’t excessive speeding in the area but that residents continued to pushed for traffic-calming measures.

A township-wide survey done by Clearview last September showed that while a majority of respondents thought speeding was an issue, there wasn’t strong support for speed reductions on roads.

