Charges after incident

A 40-year-old Collingwood man has been given multiple charges after police investigated an incident on July 17 at 8:30 p.m. when he made threats to people while brandishing a knife at a Walnut Street residence where he was not welcome.

No one was physically injured in the occurrence and the man left the residence before police were called.

The man was found a short time late at Eighth and Walnut streets with an open container of alcohol.

He was charged with two counts of fail to comply with recognizance, criminal harassment, three counts of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, break and enter, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose as well as a having liquor in open container in other than licensed premise, residence or private place.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on July 18.