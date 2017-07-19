Free day passes

A day pass will be free at Wasaga Beach Provincial Park Friday and at all provincial parks for Healthy Parks, Healthy People celebration day.

Ontario is increasingly urban and residents are suffering from nature deficit disorder, the term used to describe negative personal, social and societal impacts when people disconnect from nature. The research is vast, and demonstrates that time spent in nature improves physical, mental and emotional health.

Ontario Parks is committing to connecting people with nature, in partnership with a variety of organizations, to increase health and wellbeing across the province.

Healthy Parks, Healthy People is a worldwide movement that promotes the link between a healthy environment and a healthy society.