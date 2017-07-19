Public assistance requested

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the OPP are currently investigating a break and enter to a residence in the Blue Mountains and are asking for the public's assistance in solving this crime.

The break and enter took place on the evening of July 18, where suspect(s) gained entry to a residence on Maple Lane. It is unknown if anything was stolen from the residence however mischief was caused to the property as a result of the forcible entry. If you have any information on this crime, please contact the OPP at 705-445-4321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477).