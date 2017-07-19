COLLINGWOOD -- "Merv" the welder has moved again to the foot of Hurontario Street within sight of the Collingwood Shipyards.

"We thought it was most appropriate to be here as it's in reference for people who worked in the shipyard," said Mayor Sandra Cooper who was on hand for the official presentation of the sculpture and plaque Tuesday.

Moving the sculpture to its new location fulfills the public art policy adopted and promoted by the Town of Collingwood, said Cooper.

"The Last Shift" metal sculpture created by artist John McCaffery now sits on grass at the back of the Mountainview Centre. It was once Collingwood Shipyards property, said Steve Assaff, who donated the location and plyth.

"I approached John to get it down here where it will have more exposure and he thought that was a wonderful idea and graciously allowed Merv to come down.

"It's very symbolic being on the old shipyard property," said Assaff who worked at the shipyard before it closed in 1996.

McCaffery created the sculpture "in recognition for people who spent their life working in the yard."

He was originally commissioned by the town to create the sculpture in 2009 to celebrate the town's blue collar roots and it was set up at the Collingwood Museum.

"When there was an issue of payment, I repossessed it," said McCaffery, who added, "I don't like to dwell on that."

The sculpture has been at his Pine Street home ever since.

The sculpture has an athletic broad-shouldered build and was modeled after a mannequin of a welder at the Collingwood Museum. Its body includes original tools from the yard.

"A lot of this stuff gets lost so it's a record of some of the tools that were used," said McCaffery, who worked as a sub-contractor at the yard.

Ironically, the welder was created through welding and McCaffery, who works from his home studio, forged some of the pieces such as the shoes.

McCaffery has three other steel sculptures on display in Collingwood, the compass rose at the end of the point, the fish fence at the boat ramp and a turtle at the labyrinth.

Nicknamed "Merv" by McCaffery, it has gained traction in the community with people bringing their own interpretation to that name.

However, McCaffery said he is keeping his reason for the name a secret.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis