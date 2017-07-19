Vigil shines light on need for lifeguards

WASAGA BEACH -- "Enough is enough" said Melissa Haskett, about drownings at Wasaga Beach where there are currently no lifeguards and little safety equipment.

"We don't need one more drowning to bring attention to the mayor and council that we need this (lifeguards and other safety measures) in place," she said Tuesday night at the candlelight vigil at Beach Area One to remember her son Zack and other drowning victims.

Her petition to get lifeguards brought back to Wasaga Beach now has 1,326 signatures on it at the change.org Bring back lifeguards in Wasaga Beach website. The petition will be delivered to the Town of Wasaga Beach and/or the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

She thanks everyone for signing the petition, ending her address saying "Let's bring lifeguards back to Wasaga Beach."

In signing the petition, Patty Orend of Stayner wrote "These lifeguards should never have left the beach all those years ago."

About 50 people attended the service to remember the lives lost and talk about measures needed to prevent future tragedies.

Jay Patel attended the vigil to remember his daughter's friend Nimit Sharma, 26, of Collingwood who drowned at Wasaga Beach July 7 along with his friend Dilvinder Lakhanpal, 27, when their inflatable craft overturned and they got caught in the undertow at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River.

"I want to support because I have business here and I live here and I want to make sure that family comes they have a safe beach to come to. Nobody wants to see someone lose their loved one," said Patel.

Patel said he would like to see swimming banned at the mouth of river marked by a large sign.

"A lot of time people don't know the area well and it's too dangerous. It's a good idea to make them aware it's dangerous to go there," he said.

It was the same location where Haskett drowned in July 18, 2002.

His mother Melissa told the crowd that Zack would have been 14 years old now, riding his bike like the other Wasaga Beach teenagers.

Local business owner Rob Prentice supports the idea to install a large flag pole at the mouth of the river with a large red flag showing a no-swimming symbol.

He also said Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is collecting safety ideas.

"There are no bad ideas," he said.

Another person thought it was a good idea to have volunteers walk the beach with a radio at busy times.

A newly installed emergency station with a hook and yellow throw ring is at the foot of Spruce Street but Haskett said it's too far from the water's edge.

"It should be 15 to 20 feet from the shoreline," she said.

The Town of Wasaga Beach is in the final stages of the process of taking over management of Beach Areas One and Two from the MNRF. The town endorsed an agreement with Ontario Parks in late April and is awaiting ratification of the agreement by Ontario Parks.

In its beachfront revitalization plans, Wasaga has plans to install lifeguards and lifeguard stations next summer.

This year it announced the installation of six life-saving stations at the beachfront with a sheperd's hook and buoy.

People who have ideas for water safety measures can email John Fisher, the manager of Wasaga Beach Provincial Park at john.fisher@ontario.ca, contact Haskett through her Facebook page, or contact their member of council.

No members of council attended the vigil.

Haskett also sells bracelets through the Facebook page -- Zack's Bracelets 4 swimming lessons -- with the proceeds going toward swimming lessons for local children.

