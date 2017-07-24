Hiker dies at Eugenia Falls Sunday

GREY HIGHLANDS - A 19-year-old man from Orillia has died after falling off of a cliff at the Eugenia Falls Conservation in the Grey Highlands Sunday.

Tanner Jacobs was hiking in a non-trail area at the Conservation Area where he lost his footing and fell approximately 40 feet from a cliff early Sunday evening.

Grey County OPP together with Grey County Paramedic Services (EMS), Grey Highlands Fire Department and the Blue Mountains Fire Department were called to the Conservation Area located off of Grey Rd. 13 in the municipality of Grey Highlands in the early evening at 6:30 p.m..

Jacobs suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the attending coroner.