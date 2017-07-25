Actor gets the ultimate gift

If you are lucky enough to get tickets to see Theatre Collingwood’s Barefoot in the Park this week, you will see two shows.

One is the classic Neil Simon Broadway hit comedy, and the other is an example of overwhelming generosity and a ton of gratitude.

Two years ago, John Dickhout was a 52-year-old hospital patient living in Welland waiting for a heart transplant. After experiencing a major heart attack while living with his family in the Philippines, Dickhout was told that without a transplant, he wouldn’t survive.

At the same time, Adam Prashaw was a 22-year-old man recuperating at home in Ottawa from a second surgery to try and stop the epileptic seizures that had plagued the young man since he was a child.

Adam’s father Richard picks up the story.

“He (Adam) had had his second brain surgery – he was sort of the minority of the epilepsy population – I have learned that he was deemed to be a very good candidate for surgery,” said Prashaw.

“When they saw the seizure activity, the origin of the seizure activity so deep it was like Canada Day fireworks, it was just so clear how all of the flares went back to this one point,” he said.

“My kid was just upbeat and positive, he called this a no-brainer. But he wanted a normal life, he wanted to drive again, be normal and get rid of these seizures. So he went back for the second (surgery).

“The doctors never promise you anything, but he had so much confidence.”

About 500 kilometres west, the effects of the heart attack grounded Dickhout.

He was forced to leave a good job as a call-centre consultant in the Philippines, he was married with a family and not being to work for four years was getting to him.

Finally during a regular visit to his cardiologist, his card was played.

“From the day I said ok, I didn’t want to live like this anymore, it’s time to get this fixed. From that day when I talked to the doctor about it, she actually looked at me and said ‘It’s time isn’t it?’” said Dickhout.

“And after the tears, because that’s the tough part making the decision, but once it is made you think ‘ok, people have done this before I’m going to do it and I am going to be the best at it’. After you make that decision your mind starts working at what might be.”

In January of last year an accident happened that brought both families together.

Adam was visiting a penthouse apartment with friends and climbed into the hot tub while his friends ran an errand.

Within 10 minutes of the friends leaving the apartment, Adam suffered a seizure and drowned in the hot tub.

Coming back from the car, his friends found him and called the ambulance and began trying to resuscitate him.

Two days later he was gone.

Prashaw is proud of his son; proud of the journey his life was on.

“A big piece of Adam’s life was that he was transitioning from being a girl at birth, Rebecca to Adam, who we always knew he was. He always looked for the boy in the mirror, but of course the body parts were not showing a boy in the mirror,” says Prashaw.

The fact that Adam had signed up to be an organ donor didn’t surprise his father at all.

“At 16, he had sat down to do his license – he got his license as Rebecca – and asked his mom what this box was on the back of his license? And she said if anything was to happen to you, this would allow them to donate your organs to someone who needed them,” Prashaw said. “So he said absolutely, absolutely I would do that.”

When a patient dies and has agreed to be a donor, teams evaluate which organs would be suitable.

“It was determined that four organs would be retrieved that night, the liver, two kidneys and his heart. I think the heart is taken last by another team. At about 5 a.m. Monday morning, the heart was retrieved (in Ottawa) and sent to Toronto,” he said. “We were told that John’s chest was being opened up at about 7 a.m. and the transplant took place in Toronto.”

The kidneys and liver were transplanted into three women.

“When we found out three weeks later that his heart was in a man it meant a lot to us given his journey,” says Prashaw. “His mom was sure that he was a boy before he was born, his mom was gob-smacked when the doctor announced that it was a beautiful baby girl.”

The surgery in Toronto was successful and Dickhout remembers the feeling of waking up in recovery.

“It really is indescribable gratitude. Nobody but a transplant recipient can understand what that gratitude is like, particularly when the donor has to have passed. So for that person to have made the decision to be a donor, for a family to see it through and respect those wishes at an extraordinary difficult time for them, it’s unimaginable. But it changed my life,” Dickhout said his voice cracking. “So for me I had to at least express that gratitude and so I wrote an anonymous letter.”

The Trillium Network has a strict policy that any letters of gratitude or questions about donations are kept anonymous. Each letter, which the Network encourages, is heavily vetted.

That wasn’t enough for Dickhout, or as it turns out, for Adam’s family either.

“And then the next greatest day was when I got a return letter and just the things that I heard in the letter made me feel that they were open to connecting,” he said.

“The mom actually made a comment on how she would like to be kept up to date on my progress.”

Social media is a wonderful, says Dickhout. For the next several days, he donned his detective persona and began searching for clues as to who his donor might be.

“So now-a-days with Facebook and Google and all that, and from the obituary, I plugged the name into Facebook and there were all these clues that I was almost absolutely certain that it was my donor, just because of the date,” says Dickhout. “So I spent two days absorbing, almost overwhelmed by Adams story. Then I took a chance I wasn’t sure how to reach out to them but I thought you know…”

It turned out that Adam’s family was just as curious.

“It’s been extraordinary. The thing that was just a little bit overwhelming and awesome for me is how grateful their family has been in me reaching out,” says Dickhout. “It’s humbling because I am the one who has this wealth of gratitude. But from my understanding in talking to them, seeing some kind of good come out of this tragic situation it seemed as if Adam’s legacy has lived on.”

Having this gift means a lot of things for Dickhout. One is what brought him back to the stage

“When I learned Adam had a love of being on stage I thought I have to do it,” said Dickhout.

And so now more than a year later, Dickhout is treading the boards with a standout cast that has performed the play in four communities and has kept Dickhout away from home since May.

This week, he will have special guests in the audience, Adam’s uncle and family to see him bring Simon’s comedy to life.

But it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the selflessness of a young man himself on his own journey.

Dickhout knows that he is lucky to be here, but he also knows that there are scores of others who weren’t as lucky.

“I wonder sometimes if this is just something that people see on TV or in the newspaper, but there are hundreds,” he said. “A lot more people die waiting for a transplant than receive them because of the lack of donors.

“And it is not just something happens once in awhile, people’s lives are absolutely changed, we get our lives back.”

