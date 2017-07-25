Garden grows from the rubble

An empty lot is a crush of green as pumpkins, beans, herbs and hot peppers sprout from scores of black containers.

What used to be a demolition site at 84 Hurontario Street is now a lush garden.

The idea came from property owner Craig Marsh and was facilitated by Robert Patterson and his Caja planters.

Patterson and his company The Growing Connection has a lot of experience with the challenge of growing good food.

“The Growing Connection started as a project when Patterson worked for the UN and it became a network of school gardens and community gardens in 13 countries. The emphasis then was on kids and women and growing vegetables on the door step,” says Marsh.

Patterson uses these containers because they are extremely water efficient, they use 80% less water and there’s no weeding.

“At that time I thought it’s the kind of thing that gives kids time to study or to play and lower the workload on women,” said Patterson. “We did this in Ghana, in Kenya and the Dominican Republic and the connection part is that we tried to hook them all together through the internet exchange.”

Now, it’s come to Collingwood.

“The real idea is to demonstrate in three dimensions what you can do with limited space either with one box or 100 in conditions that are rubble. We left it like this so that people could see that this is a demolition site. And we didn’t clear everything away because we wanted to leave the impression that it is still a pile of rubble,” says Patterson. “More importantly, to invite people to have fresh tastes back into their mouths and their lives to remember what that distinct thing it is. When you pick cilantro or pick mint and eat it right away, there’s a difference from the supermarket, and how nice that can be.”

Patterson has had a more than 30-year career with the United Nations working in areas where food insecurity is a fact of life.

Starting his company Caja, Patterson brings the same message here where he fears people have grown away from the joy and taste of real food.

“So many people come around to this garden and say, there was a building there six weeks ago. They look around and realize, hey, I could do that. That’s the point; yes, you can do it. The time input is at a minimum if you get the right systems, and this kind of system that I designed for these boxes works very well with that. No weeding, very little watering and you can move it,” says Patterson.

Since the garden popped up in June, Patterson has had a crush of visitors from condo people, people from senior residences and people who are weekenders that go away and want to leave their plants for a few days and it is just one little tool in the solution.

“The landlord needed to perimeter off the space, I guess for insurance purposes. He had the choice of being down and dirty and put up a chain link fence or to do something that is a little more welcoming, and is certainly greener and has a certain ongoing demonstrative lesson,” says Patterson. “And since we put these tables in yesterday, it has become more of a welcoming place, too.”

The garden is part of a bigger project. Already kids from the Healthy Kids Challenge have used the garden as an example of their challenge to eat vegetables and fruit every day, while throughout the summer Patterson expects to have the garden host a number of workshops on gardening and growing your own food.

There are about 60 different kinds of plants in the pop-up garden.

“This is probably on of the few towns in Ontario that has a popup garden in the downtown. Collingwood has been very tolerant to ideas that have no negative impact and I think that the town is going to get a bit of a bump from it. People love it, then they’re telling their friends about it,” says Patterson.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com