Herman takes gold at provincials

Naomi Herman of Collingwood won gold in the 1,500-metre race at the Legion Provincial Championships over the July 15 weekend.

She ran the race in 4:54.33, almost six seconds faster than the second place finisher Madison Mitten, also from District E.

Herman, 16, was the Enterprise-Bulletin’s athlete of the week on July 14 after she met the national standard time while running in the Legion District E meet in June with a personal best time of 4:48.67.

Unfortunately, Herman was not selected for Team Ontario to compete at the legion’s national meet later this summer in Manitoba.

Only 40 athletes of all the male and female gold medalists from all events in both youth and midget age categories are chosen.

Her father and track coach Ron Herman said she was likely not selected because her personal best would not medal at the national level.

“All in all it was a great season for Naomi with a personal best that made the national standard and a provincial gold medal,” Ron Herman said.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

twitter.com/giselesarvis