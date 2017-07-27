Police look for copper thief

COLLINGWOOD - Collingwood OPP are looking for a copper their after a break in at Huronia Auto Wreckers on Beachwood Road. Employees discovered that someone had made access to a fenced area and made off with copper and a number of tire rims Wednesday morning when they came to work.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.

