Still sinking aces at 90

COLLINGWOOD — Lady luck has winked at Bob Kirby, again.

After surviving bladder cancer last winter, the 90-year-old Collingwood resident is not only back playing golf, he scored a hole in one on July 18.

He scored it at Cranberry Golf and Country Club on the 13th hole.

“Lucky 13,” he said.

Golfing with friends Richard Farr, Mike Young and Ron Hartlenn, Kirby said he was the least excited of the group.

“Ron said ‘that ball’s in the hole.’ Mike was focusing and Dick (Richard) said ‘You are in the bush. That’s where you usually are,’” he said.

Kirby was happy to prove his friend wrong.

This was actually Kirby’s sixth ace in his 60-year golfing career. The first time Kirby scored one was in 1962.

“Of the six holes in one, I’ve never seen one go in,” he said, as the hole isn’t typically visible from the tee.

He also got the hole in one on his wife’s birthday. The couple has been married 59 years.

Kirby’s daughter Susan was happy to see him back in the game after surviving cancer for a second time.

Kirby went to the London Health Science Centre for chemotherapy and radiation in March. Now in remission, he will be returning for check ups every three months.

He previously had prostrate cancer.

A life-long athlete, Kirby is looking forward to downhill skiing this winter at Georgian Peak Ski Club where he is a member. He missed last winter due to his health, but is already talking about skiing even though he’s busy golfing a few times a week.

One of Kirby’s most memorable golf games was back in 1992 when he played a hole with golfing legend Arnold Palmer at Weston Golf and Country Club in Toronto, where Kirby had been a member for many years.

At one time, Kirby had a low, single-digit handicap. He played in the Ontario and Canadian Amateur circuit for many years starting in 1953.

In a qualifying round he played Mo Norman, who went on to become known as Pipeline Mo for his ability to continuously hit balls straight and accurate.

“In my second round I played with Norman, who I’d never heard of before. I was mesmerized and I lost to him,” Kirby said.

Kirby qualified for Team Ontario for the national senior games when he was 56 but was still working full-time and wasn’t able to compete.

Golfing has also been the focus of many vacations as Kirby has played Pebble Beach in California, Pinehurst in North Carolina and many courses on the east coast of Florida.

“We love going to South Carolina. There are 28 courses at Hilton Head Island,” he said.

Kirby has also travelled for skiing with his favourite ski area being Vail, Colo.

“I skied and golfed in Colorado in the same week,” he said.

Just because he’s had six aces doesn’t mean there won’t be another.

“I can hardly wait for the next one.”

He also wants to put out a challenge to fellow golfers.

“All the ladies from Cranberry and Monterra can come and try to beat me,” he joked.

Of course Kirby should remember that it’s traditional for a player who has scored a hole in one to buy a round of drinks for everyone at the clubhouse bar.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis