Elvis weekend kicks off in Collingwood

Under warm, mostly sunny skies Elvis rocked, shimmied and rolled into Collingwood Friday morning.

More than 40 Elvis Tribute Artists, musicians, vendors and staff joined with hundreds of people lining Hurontario Street to first listen to a story time session about the life and career of the most famous performer to come out of Tupelo.

That was followed by an afternoon, including the judging of the first round of the competition on the main stage set up near the Federal building.

The site plan was reconfigured this year receiving high praise to give both the crowd and vendors more space while still at the same time containing the festival into a central area.

The festival now is its 23rd year maybe the spot where memories are relived but it is also the launching pad for dreams not yet realized.

Ask 23-year-old Brycen Katolinsky from St. Catherines who started 13 years ago singing at the festival and lately has be playing in the musical The Million Dollar Quartet, celebrating the music of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash that has been touring the United States.

“My father always has liked the music and used to come here for the festival,” says Katolinsky. “He kind of tricked me into a line up when I was ten where I thought I was lining up for an autograph, next thing I know they asked me to what song I was going to sing.”

When he was finished a few people including Katolinsky’s father suggested that he should keep doing it.

It worked because over the past 13 years, Katolinsky has taken three awards at the festival.

The festival runs at numerous venues until Sunday evening. For a full schedule and information see the Collingwood Elvis schedule at http://collingwoodelvisfestival.com/