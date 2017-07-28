Grey council looks at how a warden is elected

TOWN OF THE BLUE MOUNTAINS — The mayor of The Blue Mountains thinks it should be voters, not local politicians, that get to decide who serves as Grey County warden.

John McKean has notified council that he will introduce a motion at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting that will seek their support for having the warden elected to a four-year term through a county-wide vote starting with the 2018 municipal election.

“I just think that the warden should be elected by the people, not by the members of Grey County council,” the first-term county councillor says.

“And to that end, I think that we should really consider for the 2018 election having the warden elected at large to the county.”

Moving to a direct election for warden would require triple majority support, according to a staff report to county council.

That means the majority of councillors at the county council table would have to approve of the change as well as a majority of the nine municipal councils in Grey County. The municipalities that support the change would have to represent a majority of electors in the county.

“I think when the politicians in Grey County went back to their respective municipalities and said what we’re proposing, I can’t see where there’s any downside,” McKean said.

If triple majority support is achieved, the county would then have to hold a public meeting before council could pass a bylaw to change the method of electing the warden.

“I can’t see where the public would have any problem with it,” McKean said. “In fact, I think they’d embrace it, to be quite honest.”

Grey County council passed a motion June 29 to direct staff to bring back a report that analyzes council’s options for changing the size or composition of council — currently the mayor and deputy mayor of each of Grey’s nine member municipalities have a seat at the table — as well as options related to the warden’s term of office.

The current practice has county councillors voting each December for who will serve as warden for a one-year term.

The staff report says any changes must be approved by Dec. 31 if they are to take effect for the 2018 municipal election.

Warden Al Barfoot said council voted to receive the report.

“My comment was it’s up now to councillors to see if they want to make any recommendations from that report or where they want to take it,” he said.

Both McKean and Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen presented notices of motions related to the report later in the meeting.

McQueen’s motion will seek to have a deputy warden elected by members of Grey County council using the same process that is now used to choose a warden.

The preamble to McKean’s motion, meanwhile, notes that amendments to the 2001 Municipal Act allows for the heads of county councils to be directly elected by the electors for a four-year term.

It says electing a warden at large would enable the head of council “to focus on the county’s needs and those of the broader electorate” and adds that the workload of being a member of both a local council and county council “may limit the individuals willing to stand for election of warden.”

McKean said electing a warden at large would increase the number of county councillors to 19.

“That is not a bad thing in my view,” he said.

“The other thing too is that it has to be a really trying year to try to be running your municipality and trying to run Grey County at the same time. The workload must be something else.”