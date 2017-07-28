Thornbury mural gives downtown a new look

THORNBURY — It has to be tough to be an outdoor mural painter this summer.

Between the rain, damaging wind storms, dust and humidity, local artists have a steep hill to climb.

For Susanna Lamy, it is nothing that she can’t handle. This long-time professional mural painter has overcome all of the odds and is slowly transforming one of the dullest storefronts in Thornbury to a vital tourist attraction.

As a new arrival to the area, she accidently fell into the job by meeting the owner of the property, Keith Turner, at a local event. Since the storefront space has recently become the Loft Gallery, it makes sense that the second-storey grey wall above it was transformed into a mythical trompe l’oeil scene. Meant to fool your eyes, this mural will create a timeless scene.

Lamy has the impossible job of creating a life-like scene as she works on a narrow scaffolding high above the street level with the perspective skewed by the height and closeness to the work.

The mural should be done this week, weather permitting, with an unveiling to happen shortly afterwards.