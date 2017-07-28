Wasaga Beach to get lifeguards next year

WASAGA BEACH - Wasaga Beach will have lifeguards at four stations at Beach Areas 1 and 2 next summer, says Mayor Brian Smith.

The town proposed lifeguards for the past two years but they weren’t hired because the town didn’t control the beach.

“The issue was quite frankly that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry owns the beachfront and they control it,” said Smith.

Negotiations have been underway for the town to gain control delegated authority of Beach Areas 1 and 2 for a long time.

“We finally received that two weeks ago. We couldn’t do anything until we had that,” he said.

Now that August is just around the corner, Smith said it’s too late to hire open water lifeguards this summer.

“Now we have delegated authority, this will come back to council and be put back in the budget and I am confident that will pass with council because council has been supportive of it the last two times.”

There have been four drownings in the past five years at Wasaga Beach.

On July 8, Nimit Sharma, 26, of Collingwood and Dilvinder Lakhanpal, 27, of Caledon drowned when their inflatable boat tipped over in high waves at the confluence of the Nottawasaga River and Georgian Bay where there is a strong undertow.

Wasaga Beach resident Melissa Haskett led a candlelight memorial last Tuesday night to remember those two men and her son Zack who died at the same location in July, 2012, when he was nine years old.

Another woman, 23, drowned in August, 2015.

Haskett has been advocating for lifeguards and raising money to pay for children’s swimming lessons for the past five years.

This spring she started a petition to get lifeguards at the beach this spring. She now has 1,360 signatures at her change.org Bring back lifeguards in Wasaga Beach site. Numbers on the petition jumped significantly after the recent two drowning deaths.

Haskett remembers the days in the 1980s when there were 12 lifeguard stations and 22 lifeguards and a boat patrol on the beach.

“They were amazing back then,” she said.

Lifeguards were cancelled in 1996.

A coroner’s report released June, 2011 called for lifeguards to be returned to Wasaga Beach immediately, said John Watt, a former lifeguard who wrote and submitted a report to deputy chief coroner Dr. Lauwer in 2010.

No guards, improved equipment or signs were put into place, said Watt.

“The MNR and the Town have screwed this up by not acting on the government coroner’s report. They are bickering over bureaucratic minutia while more people die,” he said.

“The mayor and town can say we have plans to hire lifeguards and have set aside funds in their budget while people are still drowning. It makes no sense,” he said.

MNRF Minister Kathryn McGarry responded to the EB saying “We are looking at increased signage to warn visitors of areas that are unsafe to swim.”

Ontario Parks takes the safety of its visitors very seriously and McGarry pointed to the safety program whereby visitors to Wasaga Beach can borrow a personal flotation device from the entrances of the six beach areas and that water safety information is included in park information guides.

“Wasaga Beach Provincial Park has a mobile waterfront safety program which includes patrols on the beach and in the water. All staff are trained in first aid.”

Her email states that the ministry is working with the town to ensure the beach and surrounding waterways remain safe.

“We support the Town of Wasaga Beach too in their efforts to enhance signs at municipal street ends that access the river.

“Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is in the process this year to replace and upgrade existing signs that warn visitors about the dangers of swimming in certain waterways,” she said.

Mayor Smith said the town is looking at putting up more signs at the mouth of the Nottawasaga River warning of the danger but that the MNRF also needs to put more signage.

“You can only hope that people will use common sense and not go into the water,” he said.

Drownings can happen even where lifeguards are present, cautioned Smith, adding that lifeguards will not be set up by the mouth of the river but along the main beach.

Wasaga Beach Provincial Park was established in 1959 as a recreational, day-use park.

Last year the park alone had 1.8 million visitors, according to its own data with numbers culled from parking receipts.

“Wasaga Beach Provincial Park generates about 50% of the visitors to all provincial parks. It’s a huge amount,” Smith said.

Smith said he’s been asked many times why there is no lifeguards along the full beach and he tells them it’s owned, operated and controlled by the MNRF.

“At the end of the day, they decided to remove the lifeguards and made the decision not to put them back.”

He encourages anyone wanting lifeguards at beach areas 3 through 6 to contact the park or ministry by phone or email.

To sign Haskett’s online petition go to the change.org website under Bring Back Lifeguards in Wasaga Beach.

Haskett also raises funds to pay for children swimming lessons through the sale of bracelets. Go to Zack’s Bracelets 4 swimming lessons 4ever9 on Facebook for more information.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis