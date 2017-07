Gordon Hendricks, left from Stoke, England recaptured the title of champion at the Collingwood Elvis Festival Sunday, in front of a large crowd at the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena. Brycen Katolinsky, right from St. Catherines took the crown as the Elvis Early Years champion. Twelve-yer-old Connor Russo took the youth competition. This is the second time Hendricks has been selected as the best as the festival. He first won the Collingwood title in 2014.