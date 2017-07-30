Missing man found at home

GREY HIGHLANDS - Grey County OPP and well as the Blue Mountains fire department were called out for a search after five people set out rafting and only four met up at their redezvous point Saturday evening.

After a tense evening a 35-year old had made his own way back to his Meaford home.

The man was last seen around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night, standing on the west side of the Beaver River between Access Point 1 and Access Point 2 located on Grey Rd. 13 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

He was tubing on the river with four other people when he became separated from the group. The male was reported missing shortly after 10:00 p.m. when he failed to meet the others at their rendezvous point.

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), West Region Canine Unit, Grey County OPP Marine Unit, as well as the Blue Mountains Fire Department, searched for the missing male.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police received information that the male had returned to his home.

Police attended the residence to check on his well-being. He was transported to hospital via ambulance as a precaution for hypothermia.