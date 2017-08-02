A nip before he snipped

THORNBURY - Police in Thornbury tracked down a shoplifter leaving the LCBO on Arthur Street on a lawn tractor last week.

The man was spotted stealing a bottle of alcohol from the liquor store and making good his escape on the riding mower.

The man was found as short distance away where police recognized that he was under influence of alcohol.

He was given a roadside breath test with resulted in a three day suspension. He was also found with the bottle of alcohol that he had taken.

A 37-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing a charge of theft under $5,000