Are coyotes the reason for missing cats

John Boggio is warning everyone in Collingwood’s east end to keep an eye on their pets.

Boggio, who lives on Napier Street, found remains of his cat scattered in his backyard last week and has become more concerned about the presence of coyotes in town after hearing from two other neighbours who have lost their cats.

“I have lived in Collingwood all my life. I always had a cat, and never had issues of any kind. But last week I woke up to find a couple of parts left of my cat, torn apart. It’s disturbing, obviously, something that you love,” says Boggio. “A neighbour, a block and a half away, their cat was snatched right in front of them. They ran after it, but they couldn’t catch up to the coyote.”

Jennett Mays, communications officer for the Town of Collingwood, says that the town’s animal control has heard of sightings, but they are limited in what they can do.

“We have had reports of sightings of coyotes in the east end, but animal control can’t control or provide any service for wildlife,” says Mays. “Our website does have a coyote sighting form as well so the public can share any sightings that they have so that our bylaw staff can keep track of the sightings and then, if necessary, post notices in the areas with frequent sightings like on trails or in parks.”

According to the town’s website, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) is responsible for the management of wildlife including coyotes,

Town staff have been in discussion with the ministry and are aware of coyote sightings in Collingwood, and the increased sightings throughout the province.

“I’ve had three sightings myself in the last three weeks and I have never seen a coyote before in my life,” says Boggio.

The last time Boggio came across a coyote was walking his dog, a shepherd/retriever mix when a coyote walked right past the two of them on the trail near the YMCA.

“I got only a few feet onto the trail and I saw something that I thought was a dog coming at me. As it gets closer I can see that nobody was with it so it wasn’t a dog. Sure enough, it was a coyote,” says Boggio.

“That is the first time one was right in front of me. I had my dog with me, he’s a pretty good size. The coyote, with its tail down, walked right past us on the trail at 8:30 at night. It was still daylight. I tried to chase after it to push it over towards Poplar Side Road, but it just sat down, that thing wasn’t moving. It wasn’t even scared, very bold.”

Residents who have seen coyotes in the area are urged to fill out a coyote sighting form at Collingwood.ca/wildlife.

Tips from the town

The Town of Collingwood website offers some tips on how to deal with an encounter with a coyote.

• Coyotes are usually wary of humans and other animals.

• Never feed coyotes. Do not leave any type of food outdoors for any animal, including pets. Bird feeders attract birds, squirrels and rodents, which may, in turn, attract coyotes.

• Garbage should be stored in sealed containers and placed at the curb on the day of pick up.

• Avoid composting meat products.

• Keep pets indoors. Never let pets roam at large, and always walk your dog on a leash.

• If you encounter a coyote, do not turn your back on or run from a coyote. Back away calmly, stand tall, wave your hands and make lots of noise