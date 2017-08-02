Clearview sees a building boom coming

CLEARVIEW TWP. — Clearview Township is poised for the construction of about 4,000 homes and it’s about time, said Mayor Christopher Vanderkruys.

“We’ve been waiting for development for so long. Everyone around us is developing — Essa Township is booming, Wasaga Beach is booming for the seniors and for affordable housing... We’ve waited long enough for growth,” he said.

There are about 20 residential development projects in the draft plan and final stages with another seven projects in the application stage with Clearview Township.

The vast majority of new construction projects are slated for Stayner with two projects in Creemore and one in Nottawa.

Mara Burton, director of community services, said the planning department is seeing more activity from longstanding and new applications.

“Projects that have been sitting for awhile are starting to come onstream due to demand,” said Burton.

“It’s needed. We haven’t seen a lot of new housing starts so we do want to see some come into Stayner and Creemore,” she said.

Development in Clearview is following the provincial requirement toward densification of urban areas to a minimum of 52 persons per hectare. That is being accomplished through mixed-housing development that include semi-detached and townhomes in addition to single-family homes.

Vanderkruys said the township has lost residents, particularly seniors to other communities because there are no senior-friendly type developments or condominiums so he welcomes a greater variety of housing types in the township.

“We have a great place to live and seniors would like to stay in the community.”

A variety of development is important because it also caters to people in all different stages of life and different incomes, said Burton.

“It helps support our businesses and provide more variety for our residents and allows us to grow a little. Slow, steady growth is what we are hoping for. It’s been a little quiet for the last few years and it’s overdue,” she said.

Vanderkruys said he’s looking forward to income from development to build the tax base.

“Costs go up no matter what and we have a very large township with five fire halls. We have growing costs to maintain our roads and they are not all paved.”

Clearview is also moving ahead toward the construction of a new $3 million library and community hub at the Stayner Community Arena.

Other building projects in Stayner include:

• City Scape with 200 singles, townhouses and a commercial block on a greenfield west of Hwy. 26, at Sideroad 27 and 28 has draft plan approval (approval with conditions).

• Emerald Creek Estates with about 200 singles, towns and semi-detached on a greenfield north east of Hwy. 26 and Wyant Road has draft plan approval.

• Clearview Park with about 300 homes (north of the Dancor Home development) on County Rd. 7 has draft plan approval.

• Nottawasaga Station (Estates of Clearview) by Dancor Homes with about 1,000 homes and commercial development, north of Hwy. 26 and east of Mowat Street has draft plant approval. They are building three model homes on Mowat. Phase I will have about 74 single family homes.

• Sidell Estates Phase III with an undetermined number of single family homes south of Hwy. 26 in east Stayner had final approval but the long-standing application is going through a revision to get on township sewer and water.

• Ashton Meadows with a total of 224 single family homes in three phases off of Margaret Street in south Stayner had draft plan approval for Phase I. Applications have been filed for Phases II and III.

• Clearview Community Church development now with a new developer has draft plan approval for a development of 57 singles and semi-detached homes at Margaret and County Road 42.

• Aspen Ridge Phase II a development of 64 townhouses in south-west Stayner (Aspen Ridge Drive) has draft plan approval and is building model three-unit townhouse.

• Ridgeview in south-east Stayner has final approval. Phase I of about 13 homes is complete. Phase II includes about 88 homes.

• North Street Development at 211 North Street has draft plan approval for the construction of 37 towns, semis and singles.

• Bridle Park has draft plan approval to build 850 singles and towns north of the Stayner Community Arena in north-west Stayner.

• Clearview Gardens is looking to build 730 semi-detached and towns plus retirement apartments north of the Stayner Community Arena (north of Bridle Park). It’s in early stages of the application process.

• Mamta Development is application stage to build 31 towns and semi-detached in north west Stayner off Louisa Street.

Projects in Creemore include:

• Alliance Homes has draft plan approval to build approximately 500 homes in a combination of singles, four and six-unit townhomes and seniors apartments on a greenfield in east Creemore.

• MacIntosh has draft plan approval to build 72 condo/apartment units in three buildings.

Projects in Nottawa include:

• Delzotto has draft plan approval for the construction of about 500 mixed dwellings in Nottawa.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis