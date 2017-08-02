Cubs lead NDBL championship series

The Mansfield Cubs lead the New Lowell Knights in junior division action in the North Dufferin Baseball League.

The junior teams met for Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five championship series on Monday and Tuesday nights, with Mansfield winning both contests 4-1 and 13-3.

Game 1 in New Lowell had Mansfield scoring early with a run in the first inning followed by three more in the third frame. They would be kept off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game.

New Lowell managed their lone run in the sixth.

Mansfield’s hits went to Jacob Hall, Jordan Metz and Jake Currie with Trevor Foster hitting a single and a double. Teammates Ryan McLean and Jamie Crain chipped in with doubles.

The Knights offence was spread over six players. Kashtin Winchester, Brandon Peart, Mathew Wilkins, Jeff Roberts, Ben Cole and Nathan Mooney each singled in the losing cause.

Metz was on the mound for Mansfield and pitched a complete game, allowing one run on six hits, walking five batters and hitting one while fanning seven.

Lucas Day started for the Knights and pitched 2.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits, walking two, hitting one batter and striking out three Cubs.

Konar Smith pitched the remaining 4.1 innings giving up three hits, walking three, hitting one and fanning five.

Game 2 was played in Lisle with the Cubs picking up a second win after a 13-3 game mercy.

The Knights started on a positive note, scoring two runs in the first inning only to be doubled by the Cubs scoring four of their own in their half.

The Cubs scored another four in the second inning and ended the game in the sixth frame with five runs to bring the mercy rule into effect.

New Lowell scored another run in the third inning when Peart hit a home run.

Mansfield had seven hits including a double by Hall, singles from Foster, McLean, Crain, and Josh Johnston. Jeff Christman hit two singles.

New Lowell recorded eight hits with Peart’s homer, a double and a single. Teammates Winchester, Wilkins and Josh Smith added singles, the latter with two. Preston Brubacher hit a double.

Johnston toed the rubber for the Cubs and over six innings allowed three runs on eight hits, walked six and struck two Knights out.

New Lowell’s Winchester pitched 1.2 innings allowed eight runs on four hits, walked five and hit one batsman.

In relief, Nathan Mooney pitched the next 3.2 innings giving up two runs on one hit, walked five, hit two batters and struck out two.

Austin Blackwood relieved Mooney in the sixth frame and allowed three runs, gave up one hit, walked two and hit one. Failing to make an out he was replaced by Jeff Roberts who allowed a hit that scored the final and game ending run.

The two teams will meet Thursday night for Game 3. Mansfield will look to win the championship, but should the Knights win or there is a tie, the teams will play Aug. 8 following the Civic Holiday weekend.