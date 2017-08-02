Pride flies over Simcoe County

tt wasn’t long ago any official recognition for the LGBT community from anywhere in Simcoe County was a pipe dream.

This week, county Warden Gerry Marshall and Fierté Simcoe Pride president Brandon Rhéal Amyot worked together to hoist the flag in front of the county building in Midhurst.

“In Simcoe County, I think that the first flag raising was 2003 in the City of Barrie, so this is a 14-year journey and everyone involved in that journey should be very proud of what you have accomplished with all 22 municipalities,” said Marshall. “This flag raising shows our desire for a safe and inclusive Simcoe County and how far that we have come.”

The flag raising kicked off more than two weeks of events for Simcoe Pride throughout the county.

“I understand that this year’s theme is ‘to create’ as you work as an organization to create sustainable change within our community,” said Marshall. “It is a tremendous achievement that all 16 of our member municipalities in Simcoe County, the cities of Barrie and Orillia and our three First Nation communities are all raising a flag in their communities this year. That’s 22 out of 22 -- that’s pretty incredible.”

The flag raisings are an important first step as Simcoe Pride works to gain acceptance in all of the communities.

“It took a lot of work. For some communities, we had to go to their meetings several times to try and explain to them why this matters so much to us, and one of the things is highlighting that for each and every community, there are residents who are looking for their community to say, ‘We welcome you,’” said Amyot.

“We started the conversations six years ago and now that we have achieved this accomplishment, we can begin to have more in-depth conversations now that we have everyone united.”

During his presentation, Amyot spoke of challenges the LGBT community has faced this past year, with an unprecedented amount of anti-LGBT legislation across the world.

There are, however, successes in Canada that should be celebrated, he added.

“After 13 years, the trans-diverse community helped pass Bill C-16 in the House of Commons and the Senate enshrined trans and diverse rights in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” Amyot told the crowd.

In spite of these successes, Amyot knows there is more work to be done.

“In Canada, we are lucky enough (to) have had same-sex marriage for over a decade now,” he said. “But there are other conversations we need to start having -- things like LGBT-inclusive health care, creating communities that are sustainable and accessible to our community members and really highlighting the local municipalities that play a big role in this by creating gender-neutral facilities, supporting Pride and supporting the economic development of Pride and LGBT community members, because our community has a lot to offer but is at a disadvantage.”

In Collingwood, on Aug. 11 the Blue Mountain Foundation for the Arts (BMFA) will host an arts and culture night beginning at 6 p.m.

