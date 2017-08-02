News Local

Roll over sends two to hospital

CLEARVIEW  TWSP - Police investigated a crash that sent two youths to hospital, one with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road and rolled while travelling on County Road 42 Tuesday afternoon.

OPP report that the vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old boy from Wasaga Beach was northbound on County Road 42 when the vehicle turned into the ditch and rolled with two passengers both 17-years-old inside.

Condition of the seriously injured boy has not been released, while the other was treated and released from hospital.

Police continue their investigation 



