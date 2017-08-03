Croquet comes to Collingwood

COLLINGWOOD — On a hot summer morning, a quartet of players, wearing whites, discuss the strategies of a first shot.

Derek French and his wife Bobbie along with Evan White and relative newcomer Nancy Agnes are discussing the pros and cons of a first ball.

The recently formed Collingwood Croquet Club is working its way around the course, playing six-wicket croquet.

“Six-wicket is a much more complicated game and people who get into the sport move up to it. It’s a head game. Strategy is everything. So it is a cross between billiards and bridge or chess,” says Derek French. “It is very different from the backyard version. There is no foot on the ball and whack them into the bushes.”

French, one of the club organizers with Evan White, has played in tournaments with his wife Bobbie throughout North America, and although slowed by a recent stroke he still enjoys the game.

The club also plays golf croquet, which French assures anyone can play.

“It’s a sport you can do as a teenager and you can do it as you get on in years,” adds Evan White. “But croquet is another activity, and it is an activity you can do with your spouse. And the good thing is that we have been invited by the town and the lawn bowling club to use their facility for a trail period to see how it is going. The facility is beautiful. The green is good as any golf course’s putting green.”

Both men had high praise for the town’s recreation department for their enthusiasm to allow them to start the club on a trial basis.

“The recreation department have been very supportive, they look at the facilities that are available and aggressively work to make things work for all of the people in the town. They see a facility that is under used and they work to get maximum use of all their facilities,” says French. “And this is a no-lose thing where it doesn’t cost any more to get 20 or 30 people out.”

The only requirement is that you wear flat-soled shoes. Wearing whites is nice, but not required. All games and instruction are free and all of the equipment is provided.

The club plays every Monday and Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. at the lawn bowling greens near the YMCA.

“I think three things are important: people of any age can play this, men and women can compete on an equal basis and finally it is not just the game but also the social atmosphere that we develop,” French says and White agrees.

For him this is something he believes has been missing in the summer time.

“If we can get this thing going, which I think we will... I think it will be great for the town and great for a couple of old guys,“ says White.

