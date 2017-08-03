Join the No Hot Pets campaign

It took a while but hot temperatures have arrived and although there has been rain in some places, the temperatures can become unbearable.

To educate the dangers of leaving pets unattended in vehicles during the summer months, the Ontario SPCA has launched the 2017 No Hot Pets campaign in partnership with the Georgian Triangle Humane Society (GTHS).

The issue of owners leaving their pets in vehicles during the hot summer months is an ongoing problem across Ontario and puts animals at risk. The GTHS is seeking the public’s help to share this important message.

“The GTHS is encouraging everyone in South Georgian Bay to take the no-hot-pets pledge. All of our volunteers, board of directors and staff have already committed that pets are safe this summer and no pets are left in hot cars. We know that it can be quite serious and deadly,” says Sonya Reichel executive director of the GTHS.

“In the campaign we have slogans like ‘I left the window down a bit’ or ‘I am just running in for a second’, but unfortunately behaviour like this can result in some very serious consequences.”

Through the online forum, pet owners are asked to share the dangers of leaving pets in vehicles using the hashtag #nohotpets. They are also asked to go online to nohotpets.ca and pledge to never leave their pets in their vehicles. Those who pledge will receive a free no-hot-pets window decal for their vehicles, while supplies last.

Parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures, even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows slightly open. Dogs have a limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening. A dog’s normal body temperature is about 39°C and a temperature of 41°C can be withstood only for a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur.

“People don’t realize that even with the windows opened a little bit, how hot a car can get on a summer’s day.”

OPP are asking for the public to use common sense on a hot day if they are bringing their pets in the vehicles with them.

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP would like to remind pet owners that not only could it be fatal for your pet but it can also result in a charge being laid under the local by-law, OSPCA Act or Criminal Code of Canada.

If you witness a dog left in a car that appears to be in distress, you are asked to call the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 310-SPCA (7722) or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the by-law department in your area.

Continue to monitor the situation and await arrival of officers.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com