OPP looking for answers to barn fire

CLEARVIEW TWSP - Clearview Fire, along with help from Springwater Fire Services fought a fire at an abandoned barn on Klondike Park Road at 7 p.m.Wednesday evening.

By the time fire services arrived the barn was already fully involved.

The road was closed for more than three hours as fire fighters contained the flames from spreading.

“It is considered suspicious, we brought an excavator in but the extent of the damage was such we couldn’t pin-point the area of origin, but the OPP were given some information about individuals leaving the scene right before the fire started and OPP is following up on that,” says Colin Shewell, Fire Chief for Clearview Township. “Although the barn was abandoned we have said it was about a $75,000 loss.”

It was uncomfortable conditions for the firefighters with the heat and humidity the area has experienced recently.

“It was warm and lots of bugs, mosquitoes and we did have one injury where a wrench slipped on one of our guys when he was changing hoses and cut himself. He was sent to emergency for stitches, but he’s alright,” says Shewell. “But between fire, OPP and paramedics it went well. “

OPP are continuing their investigation.