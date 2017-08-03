Tanner knows the path taken by young Olympian

COLLINGWOOD — Elaine Tanner has been watching the swimming career of Penny Oleksiak with a knowing eye.

“She is basically walking in my footsteps,” said Tanner, 66, a former Canadian Olympic medalist and world-record-holder swimmer, who splits her time between Collingwood and White Rock B.C.

Last summer Oleksiak, 17, came out of nowhere and won four medals at the Summer Olympics. Going into the World Swimming Championships there was huge pressure on Oleksiak to medal in the individual events, said Tanner.

She came away from the July championships in Budapest with two bronze medals in the mixed relays.

It’s a pressure all too familiar to Tanner.

“Here we go again. It’s the curse of expectation. When you are the best in the world, there is no margin for error,” she said.

Tanner, nicknamed Mighty Mouse for her 160 centimetre stature, burst onto the international scene at the age of 15 when she won seven medals (four gold, and three silver) at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

She was the first athlete in history to win four golds at a Commonwealth Games and she set two world records in the 220-metre butterfly and another in the 440-metre individual medley.

Then at the 1967 Pan Am Games in Winnipeg she had Canada standing and cheering when she beat the world record in the 200-metre backstroke and won the gold medal. She won another gold and set another world record in the 100-metre backstroke and two silver medals in the 100 and 200-metre butterfly.

Everyone knew about the incredible swimming machine that was Tanner. So there was huge pressure on Tanner going into the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City from the entire country and the press. At the same time, she entered the Games largely unsupported.

Her long-time coach Howard Kirby was not allowed to coach her and she was appointed an inexperienced coach. In the weeks leading up to the Olympics the team was forced to train in a small recreation pool and the whole team got food poisoning during training.

She came home with three medals and two Olympic records. She won three of Canada’s five medals at the games and was the first female to ever medal in swimming, but the press focused on the race she didn’t win.

Under the pressure to perform and with bad advice from the coach, she didn’t win the 100-metre backstroke.

“The headline was: ‘Tanner loses gold.’ All the microphones were in my face asking, why did I lose? I was only 17 and I had no one to talk to. For a while, it destroyed me,” she said.

Tanner suffered from depression that lasted for many years.

Reflecting on it now, she said it happened because she didn’t have inner strength.

“In the years that followed, I built myself up from the inside,” she said.

But her hardships helped her to gain wisdom and now she uses the luxury of hindsight to help the younger generation.

“I want Penny to know not to be judged and live her own life and just be Penny. Swimming is just a chapter.”

There are many parallels, but also a lot of differences for the better from the 1960s to the present; swimming both with the swimming organizations, the press and the support for athletes, Tanner said.

Before the worlds in Budapest, managers at the CBC knew that Oleksiak would be under intense pressure and someone suggested that Tanner communicate to Oleksiak.

Tanner was asked to write a Player’s Own Voice (POV) to Oleksiak, which she did and it was put up on CBC online. Oleksiak “liked” it.

Tanner also wrote her a personal letter, which was published online with Macleans speaking about the importance of being a whole person and not be confined to the role of a swimmer alone.

“Ultimately you will learn that your worth as a person can never be measured by achievements alone. Your self worth is not measured by the sweep of a clock nor the colour of your medals. We are all here to experience and grow in wisdom regardless of what we may choose to do or accomplish. The lasting legacy you leave is not what you have received but in what you have given,” read the second last paragraph.

Tanner shares her history, her present with husband John Watt, and her wisdom through her websites elainetanner.ca and QuestBeyondGold.ca.

She has also self-published the book Monkey Guy and the Cosmic Fairy, which teaches about the importance of unconditional love and friendship. She has donated books to local hospitals including the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, hospices and charities including the Children’s Wish Foundation.

giselewintonsarvis@yahoo.com

Twitter.com/GiseleSarvis