Barn fire now considered arson

CLEARVIEW TWSP. – The Huronia West OPP is, now deeming a fire that led to the destruction of an abandoned barn on Klondike Road, as arson.

Initially considered suspicious at the time, the fire, which was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday night completely, consumed the structure. Fire crews from Clearview and Springwater fought to keep the fire from spreading.

Investigating officers were told that people were seen leaving the scene before Clearview Fire Services arrived.

The police are now appealing to the public for information.

