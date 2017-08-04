Metal thief caught

COLLINGWOOD – Collingwood OPP have charged a man with a metal theft that took place earlier in the month.

With the assistance of the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP Street Crimes Unit information found that the vehicle seen on video surveillance at the Ronnell Crescent business later went to another business in Collingwood to sell the stolen scrap metal.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and later arrested him.

A 20-year-old man from Collingwood has been charged with theft and possession of stolen property.