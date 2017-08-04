New hope for old river

It used to be a wonderful fishing river, but now it’s a wasteland.

Decades of abuse from ice storms and heavy snow loads toppled thousands of trees into the Beaver River, creating multiple mini dams.

The tree dams impeded the fish movement and were causing the water to warm up. A volunteer group in the Beaver Valley known as the Beaver River Watershed Initiative (BRWI) has been working for years to slowly rescue the Beaver River and return it to its original form.

Each year the BRWI, under the supervision of Trout Unlimited and input from the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority, work on another section of the river in the upper valley of the Beaver River.

Over the years several kilometers of river have been rehabilitated. This year a group of summer students, under the leadership of Rebecca Ferguson from the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority, helped to work the magic.

As logs and branches were removed the river would increase its speed and start to erode the sand and gravel sediment that was clogging the multiple channels to reestablish the original course.

Local people who are concerned about their local creek, river or harbour are being encouraged to create their own action groups.

For more information on the Beaver River Watershed Initiative, visit whatwaterwants.org.