OPP kick off Move Over campaign this weekend

ORILLIA – Some drivers aren’t getting the message to slow down or move over when they see emergency vehicles with flashing lights.

In fact last year there were at least eleven incidents where an OPP vehicle was stopped/parked on the roadside and was struck from behind while its emergency lights were activated.

The OPP will be conducting a Move Over campaign over the holiday weekend after seeing a significant incidents and charges over the previous years.

In 2016 the OPP laid more than 2,400 charges for Move Over and related charges.

Police report that the number of charges laid, have been steadily rising since 2011.

The Ontario Highway Act requires drivers to slow down when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle from the same side of the road with its lights flashing. On multi-lane roads, drivers are required to move over a lane if it can be done safely, otherwise they must slow their speed.

The law was amended in 2015 to include tow trucks parked on the side of the road with their amber lights flashing.

Charges include a fine of up to $490 plus points.