Volunteers needed for phragmites cut

If you want to help the wetlands around Georgian Bay, grab your water shoes and gardening gloves and join in the Fight the Phrag effort on Aug. 12.

For three years, the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority, Georgian Bay Forever, Blue Mountain Watershed Trust, and the Town of Collingwood have been engaged in hand-to-hand combat with an aggressive invasive plant that, because of it’s quick growth, chokes out wetlands around Georgian Bay killing native species and eliminating local wildlife.

With no known local challenges the weed can grow up to five metres tall if left unchecked.

“We are going to be focusing on the Hens and Chickens trail along the Hen and Chicken Island... just to the west of that is Rupert’s Landing,” says Sara Finnimore, phragmites removal co-ordinator for the NVCA. “They are doing a cut on that day as well so we are going to be providing some support for them as well.”

“I have been stationed in Collingwood because it is a globally rare wetland. That means that it acts as a filter for the watershed, it helps balance out the water cycle. It acts like a sponge so that it will soak up any extra water in the wetter seasons and seep it out when it is drier,” says Finnimore. “When these areas become overrun with phragmites we are not only losing the native plants but the animals that live there as well. At its most aggressive, it can reach almost five metres and the roots release a toxin that kills the native plants around it.”

Removing the plant is no easy feat as it involves cutting the plant as close to the roots as possible.

The removal of the plants takes place in the middle of August when the most aggressive growth has taken place and the plant prepares its energy for flowering, which prevents the plant from seeding.

The group will be meeting at the Collingwood Rod and Gun Club at 8 a.m. A training session will be provided. There is a free lunch at noon to thank volunteers. The second cutting session runs until 5 p.m. Volunteers are advised to bring sunscreen, a hat, water, tough shoes or boots.

Although Finnimore is scheduled to work on the area for two weeks, she is hoping for a lot of help to show up.

“We have two weeks that we are going out cutting so we are hoping to remove about 5,000 kilograms,” says Finnimore.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Finnimore at 705-424-1479 extension 264 or check the NVCA website for registration information.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com