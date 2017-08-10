Celebrate girls hockey with a fun day

COLLINGWOOD — Georgian Bay Girls Hockey Association is hosting an Esso Fun Day Aug. 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Central Arena in Collingwood.

This is a free event for all girls. It is sponsored by Esso Canada, Healthy Kids Community Challenge and Active Life Conditioning.

Try some dry land fun with active life exercise physiologist Sarah Applegarth, healthy kids activities, on-ice session with former national team member Andrea Bevan and former NCAA player Braeden Rigney, an information session regarding the girls hockey league and nutritious snacks/smoothies.

To register for this free event, email sarah@ activelifeconditioning.com with your players name, date of birth, address, phone and email.

The league is currently taking registrations for the girls local league 2017/18 winter hockey season in age divisions Atom, Peewee, Bantam and Midget.

If you would like information on this new girls hockey league, contact Ivy Martin, 705-445-5374 and check out the Facebook page, Georgian Bay Girls Hockey Association.

All skills level are welcome in the league.