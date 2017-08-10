Edenvale gathering of classics this weekend

CLEARVIEW — Nothing is more constant than change, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate what has past.

That’s what hundreds of aviation and car enthusiasts plan on doing this weekend at the annual Edenvale Gathering of the Classics at the Edenvale Aerodrome.

What started out as a small celebration of classic aircraft has now grown from the early days when the group was formed at the Collingwood Airport 29 years ago to where there will be hundreds of vintage aircraft and vehicles on site.

“It started in Collingwood in 1987. It was there for roughly the first 20 years and then eventually moved over to Edenvale,” said Bryan Quickmire. “So when we moved to Edenvale, we changed the name to Edenvale Classic Aircraft Foundation. The mission of the organization is basically to educate the public about aviation from this bygone era, because it is so different from what they perceive aviation to be today.”

Different is right. Aircraft on display go back to relatively early days of aviation from the 1930s to the 1950s.

“So people can actually experience what it is like to be flying in the ’40s. We have two aircraft here that they actually used to train pilots during World War 2,” said Quickmire.

An early trainer for pilots at the beginning of the Second World War was the Tiger Moth, an open-cockpit biplane. Later, the Royal Air Force found it was a pretty big step for pilots to go from these to the larger, faster aircraft, so a single-wing closed-cockpit Cornell was developed.

Quickmire estimates there will be 200300 aircraft at the show, not to men to tion the cars. “A lot of our guys have these older airplanes and we have become the largest wings and wheels event in Canada,” he said.

“A change that has happened over the years is that when this first started out, it was a classic airplane thing, and then a few years ago we started getting more cars, show cars, and last we actually had 320 show cars here and the show cars are anything that you can think of, everything that you can imagine. So the car show has become an important part,” said Quickmire. “People coming out should have a pretty good day. There is lots to see in the air and on the ground.”

Children weren’t forgotten, as the mini-Moths, pedal cars styled like biplanes and single-winged aircraft will have their own course to challenge and receive a flight certificate at the end.

“We took them to the Borden airshow and we gave something like 700 pedal car ‘flights’ in two days,” said Quickmire. “There will be a circuit that kids can travel on with the cars and be can get flight certificates after they finish the course.”

The event is a fundraiser to help raise money to help keep these planes in the air.

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for youths from 10 to 17, and under 10 are free.

“Everyone here in the foundation has a real passion for these classics because it is much more romantic and fun and exciting to be flying those planes than it is to be flying modern Cessnas,” said Quickmire. “It’s like the difference between driving an MG on a nice smooth country road on a nice day than driving a minivan down the 400.”

