Local soccer player gets Irish invite

COLLINGWOOD — Local Collingwood soccer prospect Dylan Rennie has earned a professional tryout in Europe with League of Ireland team Cork City Football Club. Rennie came up through the youth ranks with Collingwood United.

In 2015 as a 16-year-old, Rennie played with the U18 United squad and was called up to the Collingwood Ontario Soccer League Men’s Premier team. He scored a hat trick on his debut in the OSL and impressed all season finishing as the Rookie of the Year in the division.

Rennie progressed to Ontario League 1, playing with Aurora FC for the past two seasons. Under the tutelage of Jim Brennan, former captain of Toronto FC and the Canadian National team, Rennie applied himself to gain a chance to play pro soccer. Through his impressive skill and dedication, Rennie secured a trial with Cork City.

Cork City is currently the best team in Ireland. Last season they won the Irish Cup and competed in the qualifying stages of the UEFA Europa League this summer.

This season, Cork City is poised to win the League of Ireland Premier Division as they sit in first place with a 17-point lead. Winning the league will place Cork City in the qualifying stages of the prestigious UEFA Champions League next summer.

The possibility to make the Cork City squad is an exceptional opportunity for Rennie.

A Go Fund Me page is established to help offset travel expenses for Rennie to attend his tryout at www.gofundme.com/dylans-opportunity-of-a-life-time. All support to aid Rennie in achieving his goal is welcome.

Collingwood United is very proud of Rennie’s accomplishments and wish him the best of luck in his endeavor. With his talent and proven work ethic, Rennie is bound to succeed.