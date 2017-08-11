Body found in Beaver River

Kayakers discovered a body in the Beaver River Thursday evening.

Grey County OPP were called to the Beaver River north of Grey Rd. 13 at approximately 5:48 p.m. in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

The OPP West Region Emergency Response Unit (ERT) with the assistance of the Town of Blue Mountains Fire Department recovered the body of a deceased adult person.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending a post mortem examination scheduled for this weekend in London.