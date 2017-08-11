Energy incentive brings big bucks

A good idea became money in the bank for Pilkington Glass last week as its participation in the Save on Energy Micro-Fit program offered by Collus Powerstream netted the company the largest incentive cheque since the program began 10 years ago.

In a brief ceremony, Cindy Shuttleworth, chief financial officer with Collus Powerstream, presented a cheque for more than $146,000 after recent upgrades helped reduce the power consumption at the plant by more than 1.5 million kilowatt hours, the equivalent of taking 177 homes — or one-third of Thornbury — off of the grid.

“For us this is the largest cheque that we have ever given out in the 10 years that we have been giving out. It represents 6.5% of the target (set for the) Collus energy program that runs from 2016-2020, so this is a big chunk of our target that we have met with this one opportunity,” said Shuttleworth. “The project involved the retrofit of an industrial air compressor and three air dryers which service several processes around the plant such as fabrication, assembly, cutting, furnaces and testing. This new system will reduce electrical energy while increasing production reliability and there are other benefits like noise reduction and less maintenance.”

The Save on Energy Retrofit program is funded by the Independent Electricity System Operator and offered by Collus PowerStream as part of a suite of energy conservation programs. The Save on Energy Program is available to both homeowners and businesses.

“Last year, a Collus PowerStream CDM account specialist visited our plant to discuss the energy conservation opportunities for our facility. After seeing an old air compressor system, he told us about the incentives available to replace this piece of equipment.” said Ed Noordink, chief operating engineer for Pilkington Glass of Canada. “After learning about the incentives available through the Save on Energy Program, plant staff developed a plan to upgrade the system to a newer, more energy-efficient compressor system and the new system went into operation this spring.”

Pilkington manufactures automotive windshields for GM, Chrysler, Honda and other major automotive customers. The company is one of Collingwood’s largest employers.

jmcveigh@postmedia.com