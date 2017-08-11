Pie in the face for a good cause

CLEARVIEW TWP. – Mayor Christopher Vanderkruys and Councillors Robert Walker and Shawn Davidson took more than 60 cream pies in their faces to raise $230 for the Clearview Stayner Food bank Thursday night.

“You could taste the difference,” between fake and real whipped cream, said Vanderkruys adding that he prefers the real stuff.

There was also an apple pie making contest and pie auction during the Apple Pie Trail night at the weekly Music Mark Music Market and Park It in Station Park in Stayner.

“It was good to see the kids participating. They could smash whip cream in our faces and realize the idea of donating to the food bank,” Vanderkruys said.

The Apple Pie Trail night was also held Wednesday night at the New Lowell Farmers Market.

“It was important for us to be here to support the farmers markets,” said Emily McCauley, communications coordinator with Blue Mountain Village that founded the Apple Pie Trail.

The Apple Pie Trail is a tourist day-trip map with the choice of 34 venues across the Georgian Triangle that grows apples or uses apples in their products.

Clearview Township was added this year with six stops including Giffen’s Country Market, the Creemore 100 Mile Store, Creemore Farmers’ Market, Creemore Springs Brewery and the New Lowell and Stayner weekly summer markets.

For more information go to its website: applepietrail.com.

Music Market and Park It continues on Thursday nights from 5 to 8:30 p.m. until Aug. 31. The rock and blues band Highway 26 plays on Aug. 17, 50s and 60s band Lance Dobinson plays on Aug. 24 and rock band Kelly’s Heroes closes out the season on Aug. 31.

