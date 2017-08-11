MEAFORD – The body of a missing boater was recovered Friday afternoon.

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police was called to Meaford Harbour after witnesses reported hearing a splash when a man fell from his dinghy Thursday evening.

Family friend Darryl Penhale said he and his girlfriend, Kayla Dermott, were en route to meet with up with Gary Robertson, 26, who was Dermott’s ex-boyfriend, at that time.

“When we got there, police and firefighters were walking around on his tugboat looking for him,” Penhale said Friday afternoon.

He said Robertson’s family kept the tugboat in the harbour, but Robertson had been riding in his white dinghy during the early evening hours.

Earlier in the day, the two men had talked about going fishing in the dinghy together, he said.

The OPP underwater search and recovery unit was called in to find Robertson, who was discovered in the water approximately 30-feet away from the dinghy at 12:22 p.m. Friday.

Robertson, originally from New Lowell, had three children under the age of 10, said Penhale.

“He’s a good guy. I don’t understand how this could have happened,” Penhale said.

The coroner will perform a post-mortem examination on Aug. 12 in Owen Sound.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1