Cybergirls host information night

CREEMORE — Do you want to build a robot?

Do you like to make things? Do you enjoy working as part of a team? Want to learn new skills and put them to the test against teams from around the world? Do you want a chance to hang out with other like-minded girls and explore robotics and tech?

Cybergirls Robotics Team is holding a community information night for all girls ages 8 to 18. Come out Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., to the Station on the Green in Creemore to discover how you can build a competition robot.

The Cybergirls program encourages young women to prototype, build, program and compete with fully functioning robots of their own design as part of the VEX Robotics Competition. The team meets weekly in Creemore to learn new skills and prototype their ideas. No experience is necessary.

The program seeks to engage youth through hands-on, experiential learning. Students work with mentors from the tech industry to refine their ideas and create a robot to achieve their goals. Youth will have the opportunity to explore programming, mechanical design, simple machines, critical thinking and strategy, and teamwork in a fun, social atmosphere.

The Cybergirls Robotics team seeks to encourage young women to continue to pursue their interest in science, technology, engineering and math related fields through high school by making learning relevant and interesting.

The VEX competition is an international robotics competition that releases a new sport style challenge every year. At competitive events, alliances of two robots compete head to head with each other in the game arena both autonomously (pre-programmed) and as a driver-controlled machine.

To learn more about this program, please contact Helena Hayward at cybergirlsteam2013a@gmail.com or call 705-888-0731.

Got boys?

Cybergnomes Robotics offers co-ed opportunities for youth as well. Come out to the information night to discover more about VEX and FIRST Robotics for all youth.