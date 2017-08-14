Missing man sought last seen in Collingwood

COLLINGWOOD - OPP are asking the public's assistance in locating a missing male, last seen in Collingwood.

Missing is 49 year-old Paul James Card of Melanchton Township, he is described as 6 foot tall, approximately 165 lbs, short light blonde hair with brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans with a red and black baseball cap and tan work boots. He was last seen in the area of High Street and First Street dropping off a family member at work.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains O.P.P. at (705) 445-4321 or Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com or www.crimestoppersgb.ca.