Body recovered from Beaver River identified

GREY HIGHLANDS - The body discovered last week by kayakers in the Beaver River has been identified as 81-year-old Norma Nicholson. Her family reported her missing on June 29.

The OPP West Region Emergency Response Unit with the assistance of the Town of Blue Mountains Fire Department recovered the body of a deceased female after police received a call from kayakers travelling on the Beaver River north of Grey Rd. 13last Thursday evening.

Next of kin have been notified and police investigation is complete, foul play is not suspected.