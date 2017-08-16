Pilkington grant helps expansion plans

COLLINGWOOD – Just five years after some of its darkest days, the view is getting a lot clearer for Pilkington Glass in Collingwood.

Along with a significant investment in equipment, Canada’s last remaining automobile glass manufacturer and Collingwood’s largest manufacturing employer received a grant of more the $400,000 from the provincial government’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to support new lamination and assembly lines to the production facility.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Collingwood by Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth on behalf of Jeff Leal, minister responsible for small business.

“The funding will help you add lamination and assembly lines to this production facility which will allow you to produce up to 2.6 million windshields in a year up from 1.8 currently,” said Hoggarth. “More importantly this will create 58 new well paying jobs and keep 237 existing positions here in Collingwood.”

Pilkington Glass Collingwood general manager Brian Hammond was delighted with the grant and more importantly is proud of where the new investment puts the company.

“In 2008-09 we went through quite a change. We cut the plant in half, and I would say that in 2012 to 2013 we were in a very precarious situation as to whether the business in Ontario (would) sustain itself or not,” said Hammond. “We put some proposals forward at the plant level, they were endorsed at the senior team level and from that point things just changed incredibly quick.”

In total Pilkington Glass has more than $4 million invested, which will almost double production bringing potential production to up to 2.6 million windshields a year.

“If you go back previous to this grant, we have hired probably closer to a 100 over the past two years. The next generation of employee that we have hired, the next generation glass workers are just over a 100 strong now, just over 320 employees or so,” said Hammond. “And we are not done, we’ve got sustainability projects. There is a next step in the process here hopefully furnace technology may advance us to some complexity that our competitors don’t have and we are the last glass plant left in Canada.”

The automobile market in Ontario is finding that it is finally changing for the good.

Hammond told Hoggarth that they have clients in Ontario that they never had before and that they have seen customer growth and the volume in North America was growing rapidly so it was important to not only increase their capability but their capacity.

“This grant is significant, but it goes further than that it shows that when I talk about our facility to my co-workers in the states that the provincial government is supporting industry,” said Hammond. “It’s been tough in the province but it is nice for me to speak very proudly about how the provincial government has helped this place.”

jmcveigh@postmedia.com