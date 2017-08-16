Suspicious fire in Wasaga Beach investigated

WASAGA BEACH - A fire in the basement of the Bananas Beach Club on Beach Dr. in Wasaga Beach late Tuesday night has been determined to be suspicious by the fire chief.

The Wasaga Beach Fire Department responded to an alarm in the 45 Beach Drive building at about 11 p.m.

Smoke was coming from the structure when firefighters arrived. Firefighters had the fire out with minutes.

Chief Mike McWilliam says minimal damage occurred but call the fire suspicious. As a result investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshall have been called to the scene.